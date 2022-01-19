Alachua County Forever closes largest land acquisition in the program’s 22-year history

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Forever, the county’s environmental land acquisition program, recently closed on their largest land acquisition in the program’s twenty-two year history.

Nearly four-thousand acres are being purchased from the Weyerhaeuser company, that was primarily used for timber production.

The over ten-million dollar purchase is being funded by the Wild Spaces and Public Places Tax to help conserve the wildlife.

The property bridges the gap between the Lochloosa Slough Preserve and the Fox Pen Track.

Staff will thoroughly inspect the land and take inventory of resources to prepare a management plan for county commissioners.

“Right now we are just getting familiar with the property. Figure out where the roads are, the gates, what we need to do for infrastructure, road maintenance. And in a couple of years once we have a management plan, portions of it will be open to the public for recreation” said Senior Environmental Specialist, Scott Crosby.

Pubic access is expected in the future, and the program is working with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to allow public hunting.

“We hope to have numerous trails for the public to use and we are also looking into the possibility for public hunting on the property” said Charlie Houder, director of the Office of Land Conservation and Management.

The area is currently occupied with pine flatwoods, wetlands and various wildlife that will now be protected.

“It’s all about water resources and wild life habitat, and this creates a large protected area for all kinds of wildlife. And then you put it together with the other areas in the region and you’ve got 10,000 acres of connected land that is all available for wildlife” said Houder.

Alachua County Forever’s goal for strong conservation will benefit from the new four-thousand acres of land.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.