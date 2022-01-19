ASO bomb squad investigate explosive device

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad made the trip to Live Oak to help Suwannee County Deputies investigate an explosive device.

Suwanee County Sheriff Sam St. John says a woman was cleaning a home she recently inherited and found an old ordinance with a large shell. ASO bomb squad members x-rayed the device and found the fuse was still attached.

As a precaution, it was sent to a Moody Air Force base in Valdosta for disposal.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.