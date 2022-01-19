Advertisement

ASO bomb squad investigate explosive device

ASO bomb squad members x-rayed the device and found the fuse was still attached.
ASO bomb squad members x-rayed the device and found the fuse was still attached.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad made the trip to Live Oak to help Suwannee County Deputies investigate an explosive device.

Suwanee County Sheriff Sam St. John says a woman was cleaning a home she recently inherited and found an old ordinance with a large shell.  ASO bomb squad members x-rayed the device and found the fuse was still attached.

As a precaution, it was sent to a Moody Air Force base in Valdosta for disposal.  

