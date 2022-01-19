County Road 336 reopens in Levy County after log truck collapse forced shutdown

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A road in Levy County is back open after a log jam.

A log truck flipped over on County Road 336 north of Ellzey Church near Northwest 50th Avenue on Tuesday.

The incident caused roadways to close for a short time.

Florida highway patrol investigated the incident and County Road 336 was reopened around 11 p.m.

TRENDING STORY: Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.