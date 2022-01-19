Advertisement

County Road 336 reopens in Levy County after log truck collapse forced shutdown

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A road in Levy County is back open after a log jam.

A log truck flipped over on County Road 336 north of Ellzey Church near Northwest 50th Avenue on Tuesday.

The incident caused roadways to close for a short time.

Florida highway patrol investigated the incident and County Road 336 was reopened around 11 p.m.

TRENDING STORY: Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
‘None of it was safe’: Lake City woman taken to hospital after trampled during downtown...
‘None of it was safe’: Lake City woman taken to hospital after trampled during downtown Gainesville shooting
He chose to take the 1-million 7-hundred 60-thousand dollar lump-sum payout.
Ocala man wins lottery, two-million dollars richer

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Marion County Jail employee arrested for neglect after child shoots himself with her gun
Marion County Jail employee arrested for neglect after child shoots himself with her gun
Dixie County woman arrested after sexually abusing a minor
Dixie County woman arrested after sexually abusing a minor
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST