Dixie County woman arrested after sexually abusing a minor

DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A 73-year-old Dixie County woman is behind bars.

Deputies say she was sexually abusing a minor. The victim, who is under the age of 18, reported that Hope Donahue was sexually abusing them for more than a year.

Authorities took Donahue into custody last Thursday for sexual activity with certain minors. If convicted, she could face up to 15 years in prison.

