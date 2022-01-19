Governor Ron DeSantis submitted a congressional district map that would split up the area represented by Democrat Al Lawson

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis submitted congressional district maps sparking outrage from a North Central Florida congressman.

This month, a Senate committee unanimously approved new district boundaries, and the governor submitted his own map that is different.

The governor’s map would split up the area currently represented by Democrat Al Lawson among other changes.

TRENDING STORY: Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies warn of scammer impersonating a detective on the phone

Here is a link to the map

In a statement, Lawson argued the map would violate the Voting Rights Act and said DeSantis is quote “trying to restrict minority representation, specifically African American voters”.

Here is Lawson’s statement:

“Governor DeSantis’ involvement in the Congressional map redistricting process is unprecedented. During my many years in the Florida Legislature, a Governor would never submit a map in the redistricting process. In fact, it was my leadership and others that helped create three minority access seats that allowed the first African Americans from Florida to be elected to Congress when I served in the State House. It is evident that DeSantis is trying to restrict minority representation, specifically African American voters.

“I will ensure the people of Florida’s 5th District have the representation in Congress they rightfully deserve. My district includes a large minority and urban core, protecting minority voting access is critical to serving the needs of this area.

“I am confident that this attempt by the Governor to dilute the voting rights of my constituents is in clear violation of the Voting Rights Act and the Constitution. Voting rights advocacy organizations like Fair Districts, the NAACP and other community interest groups have not had the opportunity to weigh in on the Governor’s partisan proposed map which would negatively affect people of color. More importantly, the voters have not weighed in.

“I have been fortunate to represent the people of Florida’s 5th District for many years and I look forward to continuing to do so now and in the future.”

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.