The Hippodrome kicks off 2022 with new romantic comedy play “As You Like It”
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Calling all Shakespeare lovers!
Artistic director Stephanie Lynge joins TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio to talk about The Hippodrome’s upcoming show, “As You Like It”
The Hippodrome’s new romantic comedy is a co-production with UF’s School of Theatre and Dance.
The play opens January 21. Masks are required inside the theater, and socially distanced seating is enforced.
