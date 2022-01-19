The Hippodrome kicks off 2022 with new romantic comedy play “As You Like It”

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Calling all Shakespeare lovers!

Artistic director Stephanie Lynge joins TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio to talk about The Hippodrome’s upcoming show, “As You Like It”

The Hippodrome’s new romantic comedy is a co-production with UF’s School of Theatre and Dance.

The play opens January 21. Masks are required inside the theater, and socially distanced seating is enforced.

