H.S. Hoops: Forest boys top North Marion, Hawthorne girls edge Columbia

Brandon Baxley led the Wildcat boys with a career-high 16 points
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WCJB) -The Forest boys basketball team scored a measure of revenge against host North Marion on Tuesday, beating the Colts, 48-40 in Citra. The result answers a 55-47 loss to North Marion on Dec. 16.

With the victory, Forest improves to 14-6 overall while North Marion, a top 15 4A school in the latest RPI rankings, drops to 11-7. Brandon Baxley led the Wildcats with a career-high 16 points and Xzavion Mccoy added 15.

In girls basketball action, Hawthorne collected its tenth win of the season with a 43-40 victory over Columbia (6-11 overall). The Hornets play their third game in as many days Wednesday at North Florida Educational Institute.

