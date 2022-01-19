Advertisement

Jaguars player and Gainesville native arrested for speeding past an officer

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A current Jacksonville Jaguars player and former University of Florida football player was arrested for speeding past an officer and then driving away.

According to the Fruitland Police Department, 31-year-old Lerentee McCray sped past an officer and then led the officer on a chase.

The Gainesville native was eventually arrested and taken to an emergency room before being taken to the Lake County Jail.

He played for UF from 2008 to 2012.

He was born in Gainesville but played for Dunnellon High School.

TRENDING STORY: Ocala man wins lottery, two-million dollars richer

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
‘None of it was safe’: Lake City woman taken to hospital after trampled during downtown...
‘None of it was safe’: Lake City woman taken to hospital after trampled during downtown Gainesville shooting
He chose to take the 1-million 7-hundred 60-thousand dollar lump-sum payout.
Ocala man wins lottery, two-million dollars richer

Latest News

ACPS superintendent shows her support for possible arts center in East Gainesville
ACPS superintendent shows her support for possible arts center in East Gainesville
New details emerge about July 2020 Bradford County shooting
New details emerge about July 2020 Bradford County shooting
UF basketball program is partnering with Florida Credit Union to help local students
UF basketball program is partnering with Florida Credit Union to help local students
The Betty Effect: NCFL animal rescue organizations participate in Betty White Challenge
The Betty Effect: NCFL animal rescue organizations participate in Betty White Challenge