Jaguars player and Gainesville native arrested for speeding past an officer

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A current Jacksonville Jaguars player and former University of Florida football player was arrested for speeding past an officer and then driving away.

According to the Fruitland Police Department, 31-year-old Lerentee McCray sped past an officer and then led the officer on a chase.

The Gainesville native was eventually arrested and taken to an emergency room before being taken to the Lake County Jail.

He played for UF from 2008 to 2012.

He was born in Gainesville but played for Dunnellon High School.

