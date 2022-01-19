Advertisement

A Marion County boat ramp is getting a nearly one-million-dollar upgrade

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 1:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGE LAKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A boat ramp in Marion County is getting a nearly one million dollar upgrade.

The Board of County commissioners is getting nearly $970,000 from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission.

It will be used to help improve Heagy Burry Park and the boat ramp.

Along with making the ramp two lanes, there will be more parking and a retaining wall will be built.

