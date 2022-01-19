A Marion County boat ramp is getting a nearly one-million-dollar upgrade

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ORANGE LAKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A boat ramp in Marion County is getting a nearly one million dollar upgrade.

The Board of County commissioners is getting nearly $970,000 from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission.

TRENDING STORY: Florida Dems introduce bill to give schools filters for water fountains

It will be used to help improve Heagy Burry Park and the boat ramp.

Along with making the ramp two lanes, there will be more parking and a retaining wall will be built.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.