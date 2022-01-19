Marion County Jail employee arrested after 4-year-old shot himself with her gun

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County Jail employee was arrested after a child shot himself with her gun.

Ocala police say detention assistant Carlene Jarrett was visiting a friend and left a loaded hand gun on the couch.

A four-year-old got the gun and shot himself in the hand.

He was taken to the hospital for surgery.

Jarrett is charged with culpable negligence

