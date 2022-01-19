Advertisement

Marion County Jail employee arrested after 4-year-old shot himself with her gun

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:07 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County Jail employee was arrested after a child shot himself with her gun.

Ocala police say detention assistant Carlene Jarrett was visiting a friend and left a loaded hand gun on the couch.

A four-year-old got the gun and shot himself in the hand.

He was taken to the hospital for surgery.

Jarrett is charged with culpable negligence

