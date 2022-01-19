Advertisement

Marion County Jail employee arrested for neglect after child shoots himself with her gun

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County Jail employee is behind bars after a child shot himself with her gun.

Ocala police say detention assistant Carlene Jarrett was visiting a friend when she left a loaded handgun on the couch.

A four-year-old got a hold of the gun and shot himself in the hand. He was taken to the hospital for surgery.

Jarrett is facing a culpable negligence charge.

TRENDING STORY: Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
‘None of it was safe’: Lake City woman taken to hospital after trampled during downtown...
‘None of it was safe’: Lake City woman taken to hospital after trampled during downtown Gainesville shooting
He chose to take the 1-million 7-hundred 60-thousand dollar lump-sum payout.
Ocala man wins lottery, two-million dollars richer

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Dixie County woman arrested after sexually abusing a minor
Dixie County woman arrested after sexually abusing a minor
County Road 336 reopens in Levy County after log truck collapse forced shutdown
County Road 336 reopens in Levy County after log truck collapse forced shutdown
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST