Marion County Jail employee arrested for neglect after child shoots himself with her gun

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County Jail employee is behind bars after a child shot himself with her gun.

Ocala police say detention assistant Carlene Jarrett was visiting a friend when she left a loaded handgun on the couch.

A four-year-old got a hold of the gun and shot himself in the hand. He was taken to the hospital for surgery.

Jarrett is facing a culpable negligence charge.

