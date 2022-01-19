Marion County Jail employee arrested for neglect after child shoots himself with her gun
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County Jail employee is behind bars after a child shot himself with her gun.
Ocala police say detention assistant Carlene Jarrett was visiting a friend when she left a loaded handgun on the couch.
A four-year-old got a hold of the gun and shot himself in the hand. He was taken to the hospital for surgery.
Jarrett is facing a culpable negligence charge.
TRENDING STORY: Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.