Marion County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about two ongoing scams

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - There are two scams circulating around Marion County.

The most recent scam is sent through a text message where scammers will text you a link for $10 off t-shirts from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Belleview Police Department.

Sgt. Paul Bloom with MCSO said there are lots of people out there that are trying to get your money.

“These scammers are basically out there fishing. They have their lines in the water waiting on a bite. When they get that bite they hooked you for some money you’ll never see them again you’ll never see your money again and these scams appeal to somebody’s interest.”

Residents also received phone calls from a Detective McGavin with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office asking them to send him $1,000 because there’s a warrant out for their arrest.

Dozens of people on social media said they’ve received those exact scams.

“As hard as we try to keep our number private, protected whatever. They still get it, it comes to our work phones. We had employees that were coming up and saying they sent one to me on my work phone and also the public was calling in letting us know they were receiving some,” said Bloom.

Officials with Gilchrist, Columbia, Clay, and Putnam County sheriff’s departments are warning people about a similar t-shirt scam going around in their counties as well.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.