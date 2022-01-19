New details emerge about July 2020 Bradford County shooting

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have new details on a 2020 shooting death in Bradford County.

In July of 2020, 31-year-old Demetri Blount was found shot to death on Church Street.

Officers say he was walking down the street when a black Chevy Malibu drove by, and the people inside shot and killed him.

Originally, police said they responded to a burglary on Washington Street and found Blount’s body.

A $3000 reward is being offered for any information leading to his killer’s arrest.

TRENDING STORY: Lake City woman taken to hospital after trampled during downtown Gainesville shooting

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.