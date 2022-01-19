New details emerge about July 2020 Bradford County shooting
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have new details on a 2020 shooting death in Bradford County.
In July of 2020, 31-year-old Demetri Blount was found shot to death on Church Street.
Officers say he was walking down the street when a black Chevy Malibu drove by, and the people inside shot and killed him.
Originally, police said they responded to a burglary on Washington Street and found Blount’s body.
A $3000 reward is being offered for any information leading to his killer’s arrest.
