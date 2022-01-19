Advertisement

North Central Florida hospitals navigating COVID-vaccine requirements

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Health care systems across North Central Florida are in a bind due to conflicting policies at the state and federal levels.

The federal government is requiring all government-funded health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID.

However, Florida’s state government has a law in place preventing health care systems from placing a vaccine mandate on their employees unless they provide many exemptions.

Hospitals across North Central Florida are voicing their stance on this issue with TV20.

Advent Health tells TV20 they strongly encourage their employees to get the COVID vaccine and that 96% of their employees have been vaccinated. They say they’ll continue to comply with the laws in place.

As of December 13th, UF Health put their vaccine requirement on pause. They tell TV20 this is due to the significant legislative and judiciary activity surrounding the mandate. They say they acknowledge their facilities are placed under unique obligations and will continue to monitor the state and federal laws in place.

