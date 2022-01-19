Paige’s Kitchen: Smoked Salmon Spread

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you are searching for a way to stretch smoked salmon look no further than the following recipe. This is a recipe that will wow your family and guests and makes them believe they are ordering in a fine restaurant. The good news is you can make this recipe the day before you are going to serve it. Look for a cold, smoked salmon that does not have any added ingredients such as sugar. I usually double this recipe if I am having more than 3 or 4 guests. When serving I like to add sliced cucumbers, thinly sliced red onions, and extra capers, each in its own bowl to the side of the spread plus the bottle of Tabasco. That way people can add an extra topping onto the spread if they choose. 1 cup (8 ounces) softened cream cheese

1/4 cup sour cream

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

3 tablespoons capers, drained

1/4 teaspoon Tabasco

4 to 6 ounces smoked salmon, roughly chopped

2 tablespoons fresh chopped dill

2 tablespoons fresh chopped chives

cracked pepper

Combine the cream cheese, sour cream, mayonnaise, lemon juice, capers, and in a food processor fitted with the metal blade; pulse until it is blended and smooth Add the salmon, dill, and chives and pulse, scraping the sides of the bowl as necessary, until the salmon is chopped. Serve as a spread with crackers or vegetables such as Belgian endive and sliced cucumbers, or as a spread on bagels.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.