Proposed law could take UF president search out of public eye

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB) - The next University of Florida president could be chosen partially outside of the public eye.

A proposed bill would remove university presidential searches from public scrutiny.

The bill got approval from its second Senate committee.

Bill sponsor Senator Jeff Brandes says the openness of the current process probably caused an unqualified candidate to be named to head the University of South Florida in Tampa two years ago.

“The goal here is to let search committees get the broadest pool of applicants. Uninhibited, that they can possibly look at. And yes, Florida State and UF have had great presidents in the last two years. But you know who hasn’t? USF, whose president turned over in two years. Because why? Potentially because they didn’t get the broadest pool of applicants looking at them.”

The legislation does delay any final selection for 21 days after the finalists are announced.

