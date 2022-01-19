Advertisement

Three Ocala women face fraud charges

The trio bought 8,600 dollars worth of goods with the stolen cards.
The trio bought 8,600 dollars worth of goods with the stolen cards.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Three women face organized fraud charges in Ocala.

Police arrested 37-year-old Jessica Spano, 32-year-old Bikita Forestal, and 34-year-old Kiana Stanton.  

Officers say the women broke a car window on January 3rd and stole a backpack with several credit cards. They say the trio then bought 8,600 dollars worth of goods with the stolen cards.  

The women tried committing a similar crime on the 13th, but the victim was alerted to the fraud.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
‘None of it was safe’: Lake City woman taken to hospital after trampled during downtown...
‘None of it was safe’: Lake City woman taken to hospital after trampled during downtown Gainesville shooting
He chose to take the 1-million 7-hundred 60-thousand dollar lump-sum payout.
Ocala man wins lottery, two-million dollars richer

Latest News

ASO bomb squad members x-rayed the device and found the fuse was still attached.
ASO bomb squad investigate explosive device
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Marion County Jail employee arrested for neglect after child shoots himself with her gun
Marion County Jail employee arrested for neglect after child shoots himself with her gun
Dixie County woman arrested after sexually abusing a minor
Dixie County woman arrested after sexually abusing a minor