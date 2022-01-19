Three Ocala women face fraud charges

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Three women face organized fraud charges in Ocala.

Police arrested 37-year-old Jessica Spano, 32-year-old Bikita Forestal, and 34-year-old Kiana Stanton.

Officers say the women broke a car window on January 3rd and stole a backpack with several credit cards. They say the trio then bought 8,600 dollars worth of goods with the stolen cards.

The women tried committing a similar crime on the 13th, but the victim was alerted to the fraud.

