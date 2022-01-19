TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week: Noah Mosley (Belleview)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The weight room is a place that builds strength, toughness, and successful habits for life.

Belleview High School Boys Weightlifter Noah Mosley embraces and embodies those qualities.

“My mom and dad always told me, be the best at whatever you’re doing and work your but off, and work harder than your competition,” said Mosley. “Be the hardest worker in the room and that’s what I live by.”

As a three-year member of the Rattlers weightlifting team, Mosley competes in the 183 pound weight class. He can bench press 315 pounds, along with clearing 245 on clean and jerk.

He credits his love for the strength-training process to his dad.

“He’s like a powerlifter. He benched 530 pounds when he was 20 years old and still holds the bench press record at McArthur High School. So, He’s one reason to lift weights.”

Mosley also has another influence for fitness and body building.

“I really like Arnold Schwarzenegger. I loved his movies and I saw his movies and I just wanted to look like him so I started buying magazines. He’s one person who really got me going.”

Academically, Mosley shoulders the load, as well. He carries a 3.0 g.p.a. and applies his motto from the weight room to the classroom.

“All you have to do it’s pretty simple, just hard, hard work. That’s what it is and I’m a really hard worker.”

When he’s not pumping iron or studying, Mosley is working on classic cars with his dad.

“He built me a BOSS 351, I actually did all the stitching for the interior. I put all the interior together. Now, he did the engine part of it and painted it because I don’t know how to do that yet.”

After graduation, Mosley plans to attend college, then pursue his M.B.A. and go into property development.

