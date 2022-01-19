Advertisement

Vandalism and litter at Ocala parks becomes daily challenge for employees

By Julia Laude
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s costing taxpayers thousands of dollars a year.

Vandalism at parks in Ocala is something officials said they’re having to deal with way too often.

Back in April, a set of murals depicting black and cuban history, were installed at Scott Springs Park after they were destroyed by vandals.

“We had somebody who actually took an axe to an art mural,” Ocala Parks Division Head, Bill Rodriguez said.

They seem to remain untouched, but Rodriguez said other forms of vandalism are still happening.

RELATED: Ocala’s history on display, where to learn about Black and Cuban culture

“For the most part we’re dealing with it on a monthly basis. A lot of graffiti, a lot of broken or damaged objects,” he said.

It costs taxpayers roughly $5,000 dollars a year to fix the damage.

Another big issue officials said they’re having to deal with is litter.

“I mean all of it is disgusting. As far as the littering, you have children who picks that stuff up or have to walk through it. The parks that I go to I don’t see too much of it but there are parks that I have ran across that needs maintenance and cleaning,” Ocala resident Debbie Meeks said.

Rodriguez said they try to clean and replace defaced areas in 24 hours once they become aware of a problem.

“Our staff works very hard coming in at 6 in the morning and the first thing they’re doing is hitting the parks and cleaning up those things that they found from over night. Picking up the trash is right up there with removing graffiti within 24 hours,” he said.

Officials said a majority of incidents are done by young people.

Depending on the situation, he said they work with the teen to fix the issue.

Having them involved in community service instead of with law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
‘None of it was safe’: Lake City woman taken to hospital after trampled during downtown...
‘None of it was safe’: Lake City woman taken to hospital after trampled during downtown Gainesville shooting
He chose to take the 1-million 7-hundred 60-thousand dollar lump-sum payout.
Ocala man wins lottery, two-million dollars richer

Latest News

Alachua County Forever closes largest land acquisition in the program’s 22-year history
Alachua County Forever closes largest land acquisition in the program’s 22-year history
Alachua County Forever closes largest land acquisition in the program’s 20 year history
Alachua County Forever closes largest land acquisition in the program’s 20 year history
Vandalism and litter at Ocala parks becomes daily challenge for employees
Vandalism and litter at Ocala parks becomes daily challenge for employees
Marion County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about two ongoing scams
Marion County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about two ongoing scams
Proposed law could take UF president search out of public eye
Proposed law could take UF president search out of public eye