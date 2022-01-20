Alachua County Pets: Blakely, Gengar, Stoke, Ember, and Cinder

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have Blakely. This beautiful boy is a 2-year-old Bulldog who just wants all of your attention. If you give him lots of cuddles and love, he is sure to win over your heart.

Next is the 6-month-old Doberman Mix Gengar. This little guy is eager to learn tricks and commands and spend time with someone who can keep up with his puppy energy. Anyone looking to grow and connect with a pup, Gengar might be could be your new forever friend.

Lastly, we have this adorable group Stoke, Ember, and Cinder. This trio might be just what you need to keep warm and have fun inside during the cold weather. They all love to play together all day and hope their kitty family becomes part of a bigger family.

RELATED STORY: Alachua County Pets: Bluey, Liam, Gelato, and Eclair

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@alachuacounty.us.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.