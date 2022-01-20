An organization is trying to raise millions of dollars in an effort to pair rescue animals with veterans in need

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - An organization pairing veterans with support dogs are trying to raise millions of dollars.

Meet Bobbi.

She’s a four-year-old Yellow Law rescue dog, who through a program that has already helped seven thousand vets, also helped rescue Veteran Becca Stephens.

The program has a waiting list through 2026.

K9′s for Warriors is seeking 2.5 million to quadruple its efforts to pair rescue animals with veterans in need.

“I was suffering from PTSD and opiate addiction, and she’s completely changed the way I feel about the world and about myself. I’m nearly four years sober now because of her and K9′s for Warriors, and the support that has been given for K9′s for Warriors. So, without there’s Bobbi, there’s no doubt that I would not be here right now Stephens says.”

All of the dogs paired with veterans are rescue animals adopted from a shelter.

