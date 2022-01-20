Advertisement

An organization is trying to raise millions of dollars in an effort to pair rescue animals with veterans in need

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 1:35 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - An organization pairing veterans with support dogs are trying to raise millions of dollars.

Meet Bobbi.

She’s a four-year-old Yellow Law rescue dog, who through a program that has already helped seven thousand vets, also helped rescue Veteran Becca Stephens.

The program has a waiting list through 2026.

K9′s for Warriors is seeking 2.5 million to quadruple its efforts to pair rescue animals with veterans in need.

“I was suffering from PTSD and opiate addiction, and she’s completely changed the way I feel about the world and about myself. I’m nearly four years sober now because of her and K9′s for Warriors, and the support that has been given for K9′s for Warriors. So, without there’s Bobbi, there’s no doubt that I would not be here right now Stephens says.”

All of the dogs paired with veterans are rescue animals adopted from a shelter.

The link to donate is here

