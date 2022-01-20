Anti-bullying film features North Central Florida actress

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Topics of bullying, racism, domestic violence, and police brutality are covered in the film My New Family.

Gainesville actress Tiffany Jordan plays an aggressive police officer. She said addressing these topics can be difficult but necessary.

“I don’t believe in violence and definitely being bullied so just to be a part of this and to get the word out and the awareness of it… it really attracted me to this film,” said Jordan.

Amrak is the Florida-based, anti-bullying organization behind the film. It’s mission is to turn the negatives of bullying into positives through filmmaking and music videos.

My New Family will be available for streaming this summer.

