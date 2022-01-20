Blind Gainesville veteran bikes across America for good cause

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -You don’t need sight to see America according to a blind Gainesville veteran who is biking for a good cause.

Army veteran Charles Miller set out to cycle from North Central Florida starting St. Augustine to the California coast in San Diego. Miller wants his ride to raise awareness and donations to allow disabled people access to adaptive sports.

“I started doing things that I never dreamed I would ever do,” said Miller. “Like I learned how to snow ski, I know how to drive a snowmobile as a blind person. I learned how to surf. I learned how to hike and cycle and I’m a certified sailor and none of this would have been possible without the adaptive sports that the veteran’s administration sponsors.”

He says the program turned his life around as he gradually lost his vision throughout the past 18 years. For 60 days, Miller and his best friend Richard, ride tandem from city to city as their operations manager, Mike, monitors the journey.

“You know after a disability hits you, one of the hardest things you can find in your life is what is your purpose in life,” added Miller. “So that I guess is my message to people. You know, this is finding your purpose and there is nothing better in my mind than to be out there pushing yourself to the limit.”

The goal is to donate $5,000 to the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Association to sponsor disabled veterans to join the adaptive sports program. Miller hopes his ride encourages all disabled people to embrace the rehabilitative program.

A link to donate to Miller’s GoFundMe is here.

