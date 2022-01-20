Boil water notice in effect in Bronson after water main break
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - The town of Bronson is issuing a boil water notice.
Officials say a water main broke at the corner of SR-24 and US-27.
It happened around 2:30.
The advisory is in effect until further notice when the water is tested.
