Boil water notice in effect in Bronson after water main break

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - The town of Bronson is issuing a boil water notice.

Officials say a water main broke at the corner of SR-24 and US-27.

It happened around 2:30.

The advisory is in effect until further notice when the water is tested.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

