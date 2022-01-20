Boil water notice in effect in Bronson after water main break

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - The town of Bronson is issuing a boil water notice.

Officials say a water main broke at the corner of SR-24 and US-27.

It happened around 2:30.

The advisory is in effect until further notice when the water is tested.

