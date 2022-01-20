Columbia County Report: Preview of United Way non-profit summit and FGC brings back softball program

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A nonprofit networking organization launches it’s first summit for area charities and Florida Gateway College is bringing back a championship-winning sport.

United Way of Suwannee Valley non-profit Summit

The United Way of Suwannee Valley will be hosting it’s first nonprofit summit titled “Leading for Tomorrow.” on Jan. 25 starting at 8:30 a.m. at the Florida Gateway College Multi-purpose building, previously the Boy’s Club of Columbia County at 279 NE Jones Way in Lake City.

Nonprofits from Columbia, Hamilton, Lafayette, and Suwannee counties are all able to attend. Jennifer Anchors, the Executive Director for the organization shares what will be taught during the event.

“We have break out sessions throughout the day where individuals can learn about financial reporting for non-profits, preparing for your audit, how to tell your story story through social media, strategic planning, so lots of great topics,” said Anchors.

Eligible organizations can register to attend and find more information here.

Florida Gateway College Softball back and e-sports continue inaugural season

Florida Gateway College announced on Wednesday that softball will be returning to the school starting this fall.

The college will be starting a nationwide coaching search before fall practice begins this year. The school’s volleyball program will be disbanded to make way for the relaunch on the diamond. College President Larry Barrett says the schools history made the return very enticing.

" We have a real big legacy here, had big turnout, one of the (benefits) with softball is we will be able to recruit a lot of local talent, people that might want to go to Florida Gateway College that might go somewhere else for softball. So, we can keep them here in their home town get there associates and even if their interested their bachelors in one of our five programs,” said Barrett.

Previously the school’s softball program had won several National Junior College Athletic Association championships with it’s most recent being for fastpitch softball in 2001. The softball program went defunct after the 2007-2008 season. FGC started back up the athletic department in 2015. Games will not be played on campus, instead the college will be using Columbia county’s Soutside Recreational Complex on Bascom Norris Road.

While softball begins in the fall, the second half of the school’s e-sports season has already begun.

FGC gamers compete in tournaments for the video games “Overwatch” and “Super Smash Brothers.” Scholarships are available to athletes who compete and a portion of the school’s student center is even dedicated to practice and tournaments.

