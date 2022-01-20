Gainesville City commissioners will have an update on the efforts to make streets safer for pedestrians at their meeting

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville City commissioners are hearing an update regarding efforts to make streets safer for pedestrians at a meeting Thursday, January 20th.

Parents and city leaders are calling for new safety measures after the death of 4-year-old Dylan Roberts.

He was hit by a car while crossing East University Avenue last October.

TRENDING STORY: Marion County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about two ongoing scams

Vision Zero is presenting its traffic and road safety updates.

Their plans include speed tables for crosswalks, adding bike lanes and sidewalks, along with pedestrian refuge islands on boulevards.

The meeting starts at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.