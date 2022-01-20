Advertisement

Gainesville Police is offering a free training course for motorcycle safety in the spring

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 1:34 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police are trying to decrease motorcycle accidents by offering free training to riders.

GPD is holding the Safe Motorcycle and Rider Technique course this spring.

Lessons are modeled after the same courses GPD motorcycle officers take to keep them safe on the streets.

FDOT is providing funding for the course.

All riders need is a motorcycle endorsement to sign up.

The first class is on March 12th and courses will run through May.

