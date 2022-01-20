Advertisement

Gators, Napier hire Sean Spencer as Co-Defensive Coordinator and DL coach

UF adds another coach with NFL experience to its coaching staff
Penn State defensive line coach Sean Spencer talks with his players in the second quarter of an...
Penn State defensive line coach Sean Spencer talks with his players in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Buffalo in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)(Barry Reeger | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida head football coach Billy Napier has made one of his most important hires since taking the job. Napier announced on Thursday that Sean Spencer would come aboard as the Gators’ Co-Defensive Coordinator and Defensive Line Coach.

Spencer spent the last two years coaching the New York Giants defensive line. In Spencer’s first year of 2020, New York’s defensive front helped the team register 40 sacks, the most sacks by the Giants since the 2014 season.

Spencer has over 20 years of coaching experience at the college and pro levels. Prior to his tenure in the NFL, he spent the previous six years at Penn State, where he helped the Nittany Lions lead the nation in sacks in both 2015 and 2018.

Florida’s 2021 sack total of 36 ranked seventh in the SEC.

Spencer will share defensive coordinator duties with Patrick Toney, who will also lead the UF safeties.

