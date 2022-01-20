GHS snaps P.K. Yonge winning streak, comes back to win, 48-45

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The GHS Hurricanes put an end to the P.K. Yonge Blue Wave’s seven game winning streak on Wednesday, rallying in the second half for a come from behind 48-45 win at home. The Canes have now won six of seven and reach 12-7 overall. The Blue Wave fall to 11-7 for the year.

P.K. Yonge led, 28-15 at halftime and went up by as many as 15 early in the third quarter before the Hurricanes mounted a massive rally, outscoring the Blue Wave 33-17 in the second half.

Theo Stephens led GHS with 19 points while R.J. Hines tallied a season-high 16.

