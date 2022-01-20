Home sales drop in Gainesville, rise in Ocala; selling prices skyrocket in NCFL

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - New home sales numbers released on Thursday are mostly positive in North Central Florida.

Florida Realtors reports the number of closed sales dropped 7.5% in the Gainesville market and rose by 1% in Ocala in the past year.

The average selling price continued to skyrocket, jumping nearly 16% in Gainesville and 31.5% in Ocala.

These numbers closely reflected the statewide trend in December.

