Home sales drop in Gainesville, rise in Ocala; selling prices skyrocket in NCFL
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - New home sales numbers released on Thursday are mostly positive in North Central Florida.
Florida Realtors reports the number of closed sales dropped 7.5% in the Gainesville market and rose by 1% in Ocala in the past year.
The average selling price continued to skyrocket, jumping nearly 16% in Gainesville and 31.5% in Ocala.
These numbers closely reflected the statewide trend in December.
