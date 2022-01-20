Advertisement

Home sales drop in Gainesville, rise in Ocala; selling prices skyrocket in NCFL

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - New home sales numbers released on Thursday are mostly positive in North Central Florida.

Florida Realtors reports the number of closed sales dropped 7.5% in the Gainesville market and rose by 1% in Ocala in the past year.

The average selling price continued to skyrocket, jumping nearly 16% in Gainesville and 31.5% in Ocala.

These numbers closely reflected the statewide trend in December.

