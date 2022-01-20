Lake City Golf Club already sold at auction
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The auction is already over for the Lake City Golf Club.
A listing on the real estate sales webpage LoopNet indicated an auction would begin on Tuesday, and Wednesday the website Ten-X reports the property is in escrow.
The site claims that “once escrow has been closed, the auction details will be made available.”
The opening bid was supposed to be $300,000.
County property appraiser records show the facility last sold in 2009 for $1.9M.
