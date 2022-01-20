Lake City Golf Club already sold at auction

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The auction is already over for the Lake City Golf Club.

A listing on the real estate sales webpage LoopNet indicated an auction would begin on Tuesday, and Wednesday the website Ten-X reports the property is in escrow.

The site claims that “once escrow has been closed, the auction details will be made available.”

The opening bid was supposed to be $300,000.

County property appraiser records show the facility last sold in 2009 for $1.9M.

