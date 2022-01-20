Levy County Sheriff’s Office arrests unregistered sex offender
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County sheriff’s deputies arrested a sex offender who traveled across state lines but failed to register.
The arrest was part of “Operation Safe Haven”, a mission aimed at catching sex offenders violating their requirements.
Deputies arrested 40-year-old Christopher Hahns, who they say was found at a truck stop in West Virginia.
He lived in a tent near Bronson on vacant land and was working as a truck driver, having visited almost 20 states without registering as a sex offender.
TRENDING STORY: Interim Gainesville Police Chief Lonnie Scott addresses gun violence, officer shortage
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.