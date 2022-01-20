Advertisement

Levy County Sheriff’s Office arrests unregistered sex offender

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County sheriff’s deputies arrested a sex offender who traveled across state lines but failed to register.

The arrest was part of “Operation Safe Haven”, a mission aimed at catching sex offenders violating their requirements.

Deputies arrested 40-year-old Christopher Hahns, who they say was found at a truck stop in West Virginia.

He lived in a tent near Bronson on vacant land and was working as a truck driver, having visited almost 20 states without registering as a sex offender.

TRENDING STORY: Interim Gainesville Police Chief Lonnie Scott addresses gun violence, officer shortage

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
‘None of it was safe’: Lake City woman taken to hospital after trampled during downtown...
‘None of it was safe’: Lake City woman taken to hospital after trampled during downtown Gainesville shooting
He chose to take the 1-million 7-hundred 60-thousand dollar lump-sum payout.
Ocala man wins lottery, two-million dollars richer

Latest News

Greg Graham Legacy Walk
Police Chief Greg Graham honored at second annual legacy walk fundraiser
Thursday night members of Grace Episcopal Church with the Marion County Human Trafficking Task...
The Red Sand Project brings awareness to the issue of human trafficking
Gainesville City Commissioners work to reduce pedestrian deaths
Gainesville City Commissioners work to reduce pedestrian deaths
Gainesville City Commissioners work to reduce pedestrian deaths
Gainesville City Commissioners work to reduce pedestrian deaths