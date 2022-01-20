MCSO is searching for man who stole $680 in jewelry from Silver Springs Shores Walmart

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for help finding a jewelry thief.

The man was caught on camera forcing a jewelry case open at the Walmart in Silver Springs Shores.

Deputies say he stole about $680 worth of merchandise.

He appears to have a tattoo on his right hand.

Anyone with information could be eligible for a cash reward.

You can call in anonymous tips to the Crime Stoppers of Marion County at (352) 368-STOP or (352) 368-7867. Tips can also be submitted at www.ocalacrimestoppers.com.

