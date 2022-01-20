MCSO is searching for man who stole $680 in jewelry from Silver Springs Shores Walmart
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for help finding a jewelry thief.
The man was caught on camera forcing a jewelry case open at the Walmart in Silver Springs Shores.
Deputies say he stole about $680 worth of merchandise.
He appears to have a tattoo on his right hand.
Anyone with information could be eligible for a cash reward.
You can call in anonymous tips to the Crime Stoppers of Marion County at (352) 368-STOP or (352) 368-7867. Tips can also be submitted at www.ocalacrimestoppers.com.
