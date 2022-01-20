Advertisement

MCSO is searching for man who stole $680 in jewelry from Silver Springs Shores Walmart

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for help finding a jewelry thief.

The man was caught on camera forcing a jewelry case open at the Walmart in Silver Springs Shores.

Deputies say he stole about $680 worth of merchandise.

He appears to have a tattoo on his right hand.

Anyone with information could be eligible for a cash reward.

You can call in anonymous tips to the Crime Stoppers of Marion County at (352) 368-STOP or (352) 368-7867. Tips can also be submitted at www.ocalacrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

