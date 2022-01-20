The Red Sand Project brings awareness to the issue of human trafficking

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Jan. is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

Thursday night members of Grace Episcopal Church with the Marion County Human Trafficking Task Force laid down red sand to bring awareness to the issue of human trafficking.

The grains of red sand represent the roughly 40 million men, women, and children enslaved around the world.

Tonight’s #RedSandProject is about bringing awareness to the issue of #HumanTrafficking and not forgetting those who fall through the cracks. @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/g2MQOexfF8 — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) January 20, 2022

Instability caused by natural disasters, conflict, or even a pandemic can increase opportunities for traffickers to exploit others.

This is the second time the church has participated in this art project.

A Deacon of Grace Episcopal Church explains the goal of the demonstration.

“To raise awareness to have people be able to ask questions about what is modern day slavery understand that it occurs here as well as it being a global problem that we as caring people need to address,” Rev. Mary Delancey said.

On Tuesday, Victim Advocacy Supervisor with the Ocala Police Department Donna Guinn, was presented with a framed proclamation at the Ocala City Council Meeting.

“I would just like to remind everyone how important it into report something when it doesn’t look right. You don’t have to have all the evidence to support or prove anything. If you feel like somebody’s being controlled or deprived of their ability to go and come as they please report it,” Guinn said.

Guinn also shared a story about a recent case where a woman reached out to the department online, and after several hours of investigation, officers were able to reunite her with her family.

Major Crimes detectives with the Ocala Police Department and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office investigate human trafficking cases.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.