Report faults retired Pope Benedict XVI for handling of sexual abuse cases in Germany

FILE - Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI sits in St. Peter's Basilica as he attends the ceremony...
FILE - Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI sits in St. Peter's Basilica as he attends the ceremony marking the start of the Holy Year, at the Vatican, Dec. 8, 2015. A long-awaited report on the church's handling of cases of sexual abuse by clergy and others in Germany's Munich archdiocese and which was once led by retired Pope Benedict XVI from 1977 until 1982, is being released on Thursday Jan. 20, 2022.(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)
By GEIR MOULSON
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:43 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BERLIN (AP) — A long-awaited report on sexual abuse in Germany’s Munich diocese has faulted retired Pope Benedict XVI’s handling of cases when he was archbishop in the 1970s and 1980s.

The law firm that drew up the report said that Benedict strongly denies any wrongdoing.

The report also faulted the current archbishop, a prominent ally of Pope Francis, in two cases.

The archdiocese commissioned the report from law firm Westpfahl Spilker Wastl nearly two years ago, with a mandate to look into abuse between 1945 and 2019 and whether church officials handled allegations correctly.

The report said there were four cases in which Benedict — then Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger — could be accused of misconduct.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

