Santa Fe College’s Institute of Public Safety hosts human trafficking seminar

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe College hosted a training seminar today for officers and others on human trafficking and how to better spot it.

The Federal Law Enforcement Training Center brought their human-trafficking awareness training to Santa Fe College’s Institute of Public Safety.

Their program is taught in two parts. The awareness section teaches officers indicators and subtle clues to better spot instances of trafficking.

The second part is what organizers say is the difference maker, where they present a panel of prosecutors and investigators who train officers for when they find these instances.

Deputy Director of the training center William Fallon says officers will “then know what to do based on the panel discussion. They know what to do with the trafficker, and they also what to do with the survivor, and what resources are available for them, for the survivor that they found.”

The majority who attended were officers, but a few students and administrators from the college were there to raise awareness to the student body.

Title IX Coordinator at the college Lara Zwilling says she hopes to learn “ways to support human trafficking victims, ways to recognize any signs, anyway to intervene and work with this population thats very vulnerable.”

