Santa Fe College’s Institute of Public Safety will be having special training on human trafficking

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:15 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe College’s Institute of Public Safety is hosting a special training on human trafficking.

The program introduces current indicators for human trafficking.

It will have case studies videos and student-centered learning activities.

The course is being held to fight human trafficking in the community and nationally.

Florida ranks third in most human trafficking cases, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

The training will be from noon to 5 p.m.

