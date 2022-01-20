Advertisement

Two bills aimed to restrict local regulations from impacting businesses clear key state Senate committees

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB ) - Two bills aimed at curbing local ordinances from impacting businesses cleared two key Senate committees at the state Capitol Thursday morning.

The first requires local governments to pay for an assessment of what a new ordinance might cost a business. The second would allow a business to sue local governments if a new ordinance caused more than a 15% reduction in a business’s income.

A common example used in meetings has been the reduction of operating hours for a bar.

Sen. Travis Hutson sponsored both bills and tells us they are designed to work together and make sure local governments understand the costs of what they do.

“The 280, for example, is the front end, right? It is ‘Be well-informed. Do you want to make this decision? You can. We’re not telling you not to, but you can make this decision and you will know what the impact is going to be on the business.’ At the same time you are soliciting that business, you can find out if it hits that 15% threshold. So, there is a front end and a back end, but both of those would deal with it all at the local level.”

Hutson says the idea is to keep businesses from running to lawmakers asking them to preempt more local authority.

