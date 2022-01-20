Zone Health and Fitness will be hosting the second annual Chief Greg Graham Legacy Walk
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The second annual Chief Greg Graham Legacy Walk is taking place.
There are different sponsorship levels you can choose from and donate.
They all include receiving t-shirts, having your name in advertising, and having walkers participate in the event.
You can also just donate to walk on Chief Greg Graham’s treadmill.
The event will go from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Zone Health and Fitness.
