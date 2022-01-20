Zone Health and Fitness will be hosting the second annual Chief Greg Graham Legacy Walk

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The second annual Chief Greg Graham Legacy Walk is taking place.

There are different sponsorship levels you can choose from and donate.

They all include receiving t-shirts, having your name in advertising, and having walkers participate in the event.

You can also just donate to walk on Chief Greg Graham’s treadmill.

The event will go from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Zone Health and Fitness.

