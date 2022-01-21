ASO arrests Gainesville man who had sex with missing St. Augustine minor

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars after Alachua County sheriff’s deputies claim he had sex with an underage girl.

LaMarkus Booker, 23, was arrested on a charge of interfering with the custody of a minor.

Deputies say the victim’s parents reported her missing out of Saint Augustine. They found her with booker, who knew she was underage.

