Dixie County residents are still feeling the effects of flooding from last summer

DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Since last summer many Dixie County residents still haven’t moved back into their homes because of flooding.

“The water was right up to my driveway and back where my cows were fed the water was five foot deep,” said resident Guy Richardson.

Richardson who lives in The Hammock neighborhood near Old Town was upset at the county commission meeting.

Blaming commissioners and road crews for additional flooding that was caused due to no one coming out and unclogging the ditches.

“They’re saying well we’re out there working, but we can’t make you happy. No they can’t make me happy for the simple reason is that they haven’t unclogged the ditch that caused the problem that flooded me and 50 people behind me. That’s the problem,” said Richardson.

But commissioners say due the amount of grant funding the county received they weren’t able to clear out every ditch and road, but the board is working on it.

“The board is going to try and come up with an avenue to secure funds when we get those situations to be able to come out with some extra money to be able to clear those ditches. But in the past the boards only been able to do what they had the funds available to do with,” said commissioner Jody Stephenson.

Richardson wants the county and roads crews to finish cleaning out ditches and the roads so they’ll be ready in case more flooding happens in the future.

