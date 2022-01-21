Duke Energy is launching a new study for test improvements to energy resiliency in Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - BYOB is bring your own battery, according to Duke Energy.

The utility is launching a new study for test improvements to energy resiliency in Florida.

Duke Energy is offering customers with the appropriate systems in their batteries the opportunity to connect to the grid.

TRENDING STORY: Levy County Sheriff’s Office arrests unregistered sex offender

The 12-month study is expected to reduce energy costs for participants.

For the duration of the study, during times of peak demand, the batteries would be tapped to supply power to neighboring homes.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.