Duke Energy is launching a new study for test improvements to energy resiliency in Florida

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - BYOB is bring your own battery, according to Duke Energy.

The utility is launching a new study for test improvements to energy resiliency in Florida.

Duke Energy is offering customers with the appropriate systems in their batteries the opportunity to connect to the grid.

The 12-month study is expected to reduce energy costs for participants.

For the duration of the study, during times of peak demand, the batteries would be tapped to supply power to neighboring homes.

