Early voting for the 2022 Gainesville Special Runoff Election starts ahead of Election Day

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Early voting for the 2022 Gainesville Special Runoff Election starts Friday, January, 21st.

Voters can vote at the Supervisor of Elections Office and the Millhopper Branch Library.

Each voter must present a picture and signature ID before voting.

The early voting lasts through Sunday, January 23rd, and locations are open from 9 a.m. till 6 p.m.

Election Day is January 25th.

