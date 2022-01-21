Advertisement

Easton Sports Complex is holding an event to celebrate Arbor Day.

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:19 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County residents will be celebrating Arbor Day.

Volunteers and participants of all ages are welcome to come and celebrate with the Alachua County Environmental Protection Department and the Newberry City Parks Department.

The event will be held at the Easton Sports Complex where they will plant 15 new trees.

Anyone who wants to plant a tree in their yards can take a free one home.

There will be demonstrations with helpful information on proper tree planting and care along with a special guest reading from The Lorax.

The event will start at 3 p.m.

