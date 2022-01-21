Gator women blow out No. 23 Wildcats, reach 4-2 in SEC

LEXINGTON, Ken. (WCJB) -The Florida Gator women’s basketball team has transitioned from a program that pulls the occasional upset to one that’s capable of dominating a ranked opponent for 40 minutes. A good example came on Thursday night in Lexington.

Florida controlled the issue against No. 23 Kentucky from the opening tap, never trailing in a 77-52 win to give the Gators a four-game winning streak in SEC play for the first time in 11 years. Florida reaches 14-5 overall (4-2 in conference play).

Kiki Smith was stellar, scoring 25 points to go along with 8 rebounds and 6 assists, while reigning SEC Freshman of the Week Alberte Rimdal stayed hot, hitting 5 of 6 from outside the three-point arc. Rimdal is now 10-for-11 on 3′s in her last two games. Zippy Broughton added 13 and Florida shot 51 percent from the field.

Florida’s bench players also dominated, outscoring Kentucky’s reserves, 25-2. UK suffered its worst home defeat since falling to eventual national champion Tennessee, 65-40, in the 2008 season.

Florida heads home and seeks its fifth straight win on Sunday versus No. 11 LSU. The Tigers will be the Gators’ second of five consecutive ranked opponents.

