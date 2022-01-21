Interim City Manager addresses lay offs at Gainesville City Hall

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville interim city manager is addressing the staff changes at city hall that resulted in several layoffs.

During Thursday’s city commission meeting, Interim City Manager Cynthia Curry explained that eliminating the three assistant city manager positions and assistant finance director position was a difficult but necessary decision.

“Recently the process included the difficult decision that I made to restructure the executive management layer of city government of the city manager’s office,” Curry said. “It was not an easy decision by any means. I struggled with it for several weeks. I do wish those affected the very best in their future endeavors.”

She created a new position, chief operating officer, filled by former police chief Tony Jones.

Curry said she hopes to build a team that puts the city in the best position to be successful.

“I’m intentional about my job performance and I am intentional about building a team that positions the City of Gainesville to do the very best that it can and be the best that it can,” Curry said. “Difficult decisions are apart of that process.”

