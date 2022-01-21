Advertisement

Interim City Manager addresses lay offs at Gainesville City Hall

Interim City Manager addresses lay offs at Gainesville City Hall
Interim City Manager addresses lay offs at Gainesville City Hall(wcjb)
By Camille Syed
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:32 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville interim city manager is addressing the staff changes at city hall  that resulted in several layoffs.

During Thursday’s city commission meeting, Interim City Manager Cynthia Curry explained that eliminating the three assistant city manager positions and assistant finance director position was a difficult but necessary decision.

Related story: Gainesville City Manager lays off three assistant city managers, consolidates positions

“Recently the process included the difficult decision that I made to restructure the executive management layer of city government of the city manager’s office,” Curry said. “It was not an easy decision by any means. I struggled with it for several weeks. I do wish those affected the very best in their future endeavors.”

She created a new position, chief operating officer, filled by former police chief Tony Jones.

Related story: Interim Gainesville Police Chief Lonnie Scott addresses gun violence, officer shortage

Curry said she hopes to build a team that puts the city in the best position to be successful.

“I’m intentional about my job performance and I am intentional about building a team that positions the City of Gainesville to do the very best that it can and be the best that it can,” Curry said. “Difficult decisions are apart of that process.”

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
‘None of it was safe’: Lake City woman taken to hospital after trampled during downtown...
‘None of it was safe’: Lake City woman taken to hospital after trampled during downtown Gainesville shooting
He chose to take the 1-million 7-hundred 60-thousand dollar lump-sum payout.
Ocala man wins lottery, two-million dollars richer

Latest News

Neville Brooks claims he was arrested and held overnight even though when the sheriff’s office...
Ocala man files lawsuit against Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods
All staff, patients, and visitors are required to wear an N-95, KN-95, or a level 1 yellow...
UF Health Shands updates mask policy
Greg Graham Legacy Walk
Police Chief Greg Graham honored at second annual legacy walk fundraiser
Thursday night members of Grace Episcopal Church with the Marion County Human Trafficking Task...
The Red Sand Project brings awareness to the issue of human trafficking