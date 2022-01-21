Lake City Council appoints Thomas Thomas as the new city manager

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City city council has decided on a new city manager.

After respective interviews and meet-and-greets, the council picked Thomas Thomas for the role. He beat out Glenn Adams for the position.

During next Monday’s upcoming council meeting, council members will discuss the terms of his contract.

Thomas was serving as the interim city manager of Charlotte, Michigan.

RELATED STORY: Lake City City Council narrows field for finalists for city manager

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.