The Marion Baptist Association is having a ribbon-cutting and open house at their location.

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion Baptist Association is having a ribbon-cutting today along with an open house.

The association will display a mobile dental clinic and mobile disaster relief kitchen.

Visitors will be able to tour the vehicles and learn more about disaster response readiness.

The Ocala CEP will conduct the ribbon cutting at 2 p.m.

The open house will be from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. today and from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. tomorrow.

The location is 1520 Northeast 14th Street, Ocala, FL.

TRENDING STORY: Duke Energy is launching a new study for test improvements to energy resiliency in Florida

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.