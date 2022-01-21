The monthly unemployment numbers for the state of Florida are being released
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials are releasing the monthly state unemployment numbers.
Last month’s rates were at historic lows with 4.5%.
Since last year, Florida has gained nearly half a million new jobs.
The new data will be released at 10 a.m.
