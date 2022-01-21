NCFL counties see unemployment drop in latest jobs report; Florida registers job gains for 14th consecutive month

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB) - All North Central Florida counties registered a drop in unemployment rates in the latest job report released by the Department of Economic Opportunity.

In the December report, the state’s unemployment dropped to 4.4%., which is a 0.1% decrease from the previous month.

The national rate is at 3.9%

Alachua County is now at 3%, as is Union County, while Dixie County dropped to 3.2% in December

Marion County is now at 4%, and Putnam County still has the highest unemployment rate in the state at 5.2%

At a statewide level, this marks the fourteenth straight month of job gains.

“Are people engaged in the labor market? Are they getting jobs? And as the labor force was increasing, our unemployment rate continued to decline. Businesses continue to add to their payrolls. So we are seeing a lot of growth in high-wage industries, we’re diversifying our economy. All of that is a strong picture for 202, and I think it sets us up for a strong 2022,” said Florida Chief Economist Adrianne Johnson.

With 29,000 new people in the workforce, more people are working in the state than before the pandemic began.

